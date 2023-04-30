15,983 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. 278,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,373. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.