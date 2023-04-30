15,282 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,114 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,453 shares of company stock valued at $134,765. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.