150,000 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,000. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.93 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

