1,471,908 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,471,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,129,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

META has been the topic of several research reports. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,554,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.