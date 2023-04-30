1,349 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day moving average is $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

