101,285 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,111,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

