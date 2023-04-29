Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.50 million-$45.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.56 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Up 1.5 %

ZYXI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,718. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.