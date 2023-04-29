Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

