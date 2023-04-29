Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 44,400 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,825,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,487. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

