Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 10,931,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

