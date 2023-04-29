Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTS stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.78. 1,606,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.