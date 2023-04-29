Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,826. Yoshitsu has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

