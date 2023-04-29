Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of YOKEY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation & Others. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.