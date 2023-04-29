Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Stock Up 1.3 %

Yelp stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yelp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

