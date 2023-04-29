Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 530,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Settian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 40.6% during the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,248,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879,086. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

