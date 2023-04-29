Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Achieves $117.58 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $117.58 million and $236,893.38 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,253,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,414,058 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,234,912 with 1,791,395,568 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06569038 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $208,253.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

