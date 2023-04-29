Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,066. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Woori Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Woori Financial Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

