WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.46. 22,173 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFHY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

