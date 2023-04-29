Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $333.92 on Tuesday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.60. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.62.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,205.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Articles

