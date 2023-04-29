William Blair Begins Coverage on Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Nayax has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 32.86% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

