Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,956 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.72 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.