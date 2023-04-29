Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 142,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

