Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 3.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

