Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

