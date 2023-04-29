WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.82. WidePoint shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 6,094 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

