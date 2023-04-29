White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.88% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $31,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,432.14 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,035.31 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,410.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,403.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

