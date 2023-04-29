WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Robert W. Baird

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE WEX opened at $177.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in WEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.