WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
WestRock Stock Performance
NYSE:WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 488,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.