WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 488,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

