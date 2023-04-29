WestRock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,451,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 488,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 795,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 275,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

