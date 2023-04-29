Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 to $5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion to $9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

