WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,618 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,829,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $110.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

