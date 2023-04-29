WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.38 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.37 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day moving average is $308.36.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

