WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Saia worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Stephens lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.