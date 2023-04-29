WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,711 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

