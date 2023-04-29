WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 70,282 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 221,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.