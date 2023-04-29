W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $34.25-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $33.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $695.57. The stock had a trading volume of 448,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,276. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $670.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.91. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $698.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

