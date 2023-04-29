W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-$5.40 EPS.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,007. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

