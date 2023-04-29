VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.97 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, VRES has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and $274.48 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03399638 USD and is up 7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $674.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

