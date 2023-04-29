VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Head to Head Contrast

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -10.63% -10.28% -2.84% Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VNET Group and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.42 -$112.50 million ($0.81) -3.63 Grindr $195.01 million 5.64 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VNET Group and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

VNET Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.27, indicating a potential upside of 147.17%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Grindr.

Risk & Volatility

VNET Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats VNET Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

