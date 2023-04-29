Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.91. 846,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,690. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $486.25 and a 200-day moving average of $505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $459.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.