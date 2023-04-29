Vislink Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 1st (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 17.1 %

VISL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,344. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.50%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

