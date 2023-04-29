Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

Visa stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.