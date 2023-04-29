Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ninety One UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182,574 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 5.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.44% of Visa worth $1,715,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.