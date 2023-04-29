VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 163,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 39,723 shares.The stock last traded at $46.70 and had previously closed at $46.84.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Motco bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.