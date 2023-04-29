Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,449,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

