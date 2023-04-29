Veritas Asset Management LLP Takes $143.61 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,761,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,610,000. PDD comprises approximately 1.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,842 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

