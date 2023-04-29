Veritas Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $691,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

COO stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $388.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

