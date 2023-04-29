Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.33 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $64.33 million and $7.23 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

