Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

