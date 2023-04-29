Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 3,612 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.