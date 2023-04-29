Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

